Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

