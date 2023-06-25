Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 417,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ball by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,207,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,562,000 after purchasing an additional 272,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

