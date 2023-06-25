QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.6% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.6 %

QCOM stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

