Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $560.38 and $1.85 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,677.62 or 0.99990601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

