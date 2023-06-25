Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.38 and $1.85 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,677.62 or 0.99990601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.