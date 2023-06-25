Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $560.40 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.40 and $1.85 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,725.02 or 0.99962511 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

