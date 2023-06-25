QuarkChain Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

