QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.41 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 5% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $177.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139639 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

