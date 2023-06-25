QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho accounts for approximately 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of QuidelOrtho worth $55,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 633,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,338. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

