Radicle (RAD) Market Capitalization Hits $83.74 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Radicle has a total market cap of $83.74 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radicle has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00005478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Radicle alerts:

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

