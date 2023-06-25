Radicle (RAD) Market Capitalization Hits $83.74 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Radicle has a total market cap of $83.74 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radicle has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00005478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001195 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.