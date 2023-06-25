Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.98 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $39.98 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003008 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.