Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $40.17 million and approximately $585,721.97 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
Rally Token Profile
Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,002,716,511 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
