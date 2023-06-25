ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $960.58

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 70.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.79 million and $960.58 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 67.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

