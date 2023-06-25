Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Lowered to GBX 643 at Jefferies Financial Group

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 643 ($8.23) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 440 ($5.63) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 557.50 ($7.13).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 439.20 ($5.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.33, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.70) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.55). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 492.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($25,347.92). 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

