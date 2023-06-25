Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $258.26 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.64.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

