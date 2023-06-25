Request Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $79.59 million and $450,877.05 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,446.16 or 0.99870410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08076777 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $476,083.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

