Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $98,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $496,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

