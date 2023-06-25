Reviewing CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. CareTrust REIT pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays out -1,611.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Chartwell Retirement Residences is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Chartwell Retirement Residences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 27.46% 6.58% 3.35% Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 2 1 1 2.75 Chartwell Retirement Residences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CareTrust REIT and Chartwell Retirement Residences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.17%. Given Chartwell Retirement Residences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chartwell Retirement Residences is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Chartwell Retirement Residences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Chartwell Retirement Residences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 9.83 -$7.51 million $0.56 34.61 Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -242.46

Chartwell Retirement Residences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareTrust REIT. Chartwell Retirement Residences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Chartwell Retirement Residences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents.

