Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Achieves $808,765.85 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $808,765.85 and $10,368.54 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019235 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,547.94 or 0.99946971 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

