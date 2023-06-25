Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $150.17 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $150,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.62. The firm has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.