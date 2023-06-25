Robert W. Baird Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

MRCY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.