Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

RKWAF stock opened at $378.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.59 and its 200-day moving average is $378.59. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $378.59 and a twelve month high of $378.59.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

