Round Dollar One Day Volume Hits $8.61 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $8.61 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00019358 BTC on major exchanges.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

