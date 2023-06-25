Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $105.25 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $5.05 or 0.00016568 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $105.25 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00100290 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030559 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.00912115 USD and is up 18.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.