Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) and QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Financial Survey

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) and QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safran and QinetiQ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Safran alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safran $17.91 billion 3.62 $50.87 million N/A N/A QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -68.16

Safran has higher revenue and earnings than QinetiQ Group.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Safran pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. QinetiQ Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. QinetiQ Group pays out -77.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.1% of Safran shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safran and QinetiQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safran N/A N/A N/A QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safran and QinetiQ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safran 0 2 4 1 2.86 QinetiQ Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Safran currently has a consensus target price of $142.33, suggesting a potential upside of 275.15%. QinetiQ Group has a consensus target price of $429.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2,338.92%. Given QinetiQ Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QinetiQ Group is more favorable than Safran.

Summary

Safran beats QinetiQ Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safran

(Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Paris, France.

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems. The company also provides testing and evaluation, training and simulation, and cyber and digital resilience services, as well as unmanned air, land, and surface targets. It serves defense, aviation and aerospace, energy and utility, financial services, government, law enforcement, marine, space, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.