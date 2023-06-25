Sapphire Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,924.58 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $33.51 million and approximately $10,924.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.27 or 0.06239614 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00044177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,383,814,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,363,182,207 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.