Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.