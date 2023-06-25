Scotiabank Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$24.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.54.

TSE:GEI opened at C$20.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.76.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.7280335 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

