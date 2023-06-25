Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

PDCE opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Insider Activity

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $480,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,528,626.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $480,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,528,626.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,429. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in PDC Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after buying an additional 183,251 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PDC Energy by 473.2% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 138,115 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.