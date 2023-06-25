Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,447,360 shares in the company, valued at $572,825,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shutterstock Stock Down 3.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

