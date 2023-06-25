Siacoin (SC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Siacoin has a market cap of $167.45 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,407.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00286741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00638647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00535631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00059787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,412,095,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,389,808,451 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

