Siacoin Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $168.21 million and $5.04 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,635.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00288003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.24 or 0.00624238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00525033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,410,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,388,642,129 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

