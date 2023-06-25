Sidoti Trims Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Target Price to $11.00

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Sidoti from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Steelcase Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SCS stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

