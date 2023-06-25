Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 938 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $169.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.