Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.43 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

