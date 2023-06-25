Signature Wealth Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Signature Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $186.16 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $125.26 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.09. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

