Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 98 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $542.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.38 and its 200-day moving average is $455.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 277.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

