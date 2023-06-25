Signature Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 185,303 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

CGGO opened at $23.89 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

