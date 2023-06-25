Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,647 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.54. 1,187,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,889. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32.

