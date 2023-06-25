Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,057,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,327,466. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.