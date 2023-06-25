Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 386 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

NYSE:ANET traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,419,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,241. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $178.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $142.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.98, for a total value of $333,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

