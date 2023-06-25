Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

AGZ stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $111.35.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

