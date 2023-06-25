Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. 1,589,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,114. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

