Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 10,105 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 40.2% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.84. 4,832,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,886. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $462.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.87. The firm has a market cap of $435.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

