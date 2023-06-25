Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.75.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$90,877.90.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

