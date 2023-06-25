Skillz Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 26th (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 26th.
Skillz Stock Down 21.2 %
NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. 55,197,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Skillz has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $199.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.67.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Skillz
In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 1,342,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $698,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,720. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Skillz
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Skillz from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Skillz
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.