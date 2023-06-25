SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $40.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.82.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $29.09 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 4.41.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SM Energy by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 15,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.