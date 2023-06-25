Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $223.48 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $223.48 million and approximately $176,389.58 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

