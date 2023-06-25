SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

