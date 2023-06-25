SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stake Cut by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,030 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,251 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,247 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,734,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,509,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,509,000 after buying an additional 701,692 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.72 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

